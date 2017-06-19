Big Audio In The Big Easy: An Inside ...

Big Audio In The Big Easy: An Inside Look At The 2017 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

The year's New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, held on consecutive weekends at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans, attracted more than 425,000 in presenting more than 500 bands. High-level audio for the event - the second largest festival in the U.S. - was delivered by eight companies on 12 stages.

