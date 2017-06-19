Authorities in Louisiana arrest secon...

Authorities in Louisiana arrest second shooting suspect

Monday Jun 12 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

The Courier of Houma reports Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Jerry Larpenter says 21-year-old Kaylon Christopher Barrow was arrested after he turned himself into the Sheriff's Office early Saturday. Larpenter says Barrow was involved in a Tuesday night shooting in Gray that left a man and woman with multiple not life-threatening gunshot wounds.

