Acadiana banks merging with two other...

Acadiana banks merging with two other Louisiana banks

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Kaplan State Bank, based in Kaplan; Teche Bank and Trust, based in St. Martinville; Tri-Parish Bank, based in Eunice, City Savings Bank, based in DeRidder; and Coastal Commerce Bank, based in Houma; will combine into one charter with a new bank name.

