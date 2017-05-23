Read Mayor Mitch Landrieu's speech on...

Read Mayor Mitch Landrieu's speech on removing New Orleans' Confederate monuments

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: NOLA.com

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu gave a historic speech at Gallier Hall on Friday, May 19, 2017 as the final of four Confederate monuments was taken down at Lee Circle just blocks away. So ended a process Landrieu began in 2015, when at his request the City Council declared the monuments public nuisances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Danny Verret May 22 know 2 2
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? May 1 Red_Forman 5
State of Louisiana Vs Smith Apr '17 tRex 1
Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring Mar '17 Molly 1
Luke Holt (Apr '11) Feb '17 A friend 11
Whos jay Paul dating? Feb '17 Troy 1
East Street Alternative School Feb '17 Charm 1
See all Houma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houma Forum Now

Houma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Houma, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,382 • Total comments across all topics: 281,269,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC