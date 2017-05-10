Newsmaker of the Week: Rouses

Rouses Supermarkets further expanded its rapidly-growing footprint in the Capital Region this week with the signing of a 20-year lease to take over the space currently occupied by Matherne's in the Bluebonnet Village Shopping Center at 7580 Bluebonnet Blvd. Matherne's closed its store on Tuesday, the day Rouses CEO Donny Rouse announced the deal and outlined plans for a $3 million renovation of the 32,000-square-foot space. . "It's an area that we've been wanting to get in and hadn't been able to get a spot to build a store."

