Newsmaker of the Week: Rouses

Newsmaker of the Week: Rouses

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

Rouses Supermarkets further expanded its rapidly-growing footprint in the Capital Region this week with the signing of a 20-year lease to take over the space currently occupied by Matherne's in the Bluebonnet Village Shopping Center at 7580 Bluebonnet Blvd. Matherne's closed its store on Tuesday, the day Rouses CEO Donny Rouse announced the deal and outlined plans for a $3 million renovation of the 32,000-square-foot space. . "It's an area that we've been wanting to get in and hadn't been able to get a spot to build a store."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? May 1 Red_Forman 5
State of Louisiana Vs Smith Apr '17 tRex 1
Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring Mar '17 Molly 1
Luke Holt (Apr '11) Feb '17 A friend 11
Whos jay Paul dating? Feb '17 Troy 1
East Street Alternative School Feb '17 Charm 1
Sightings - Unidentified Dec '16 SunPilot 1
See all Houma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houma Forum Now

Houma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Houma, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,256 • Total comments across all topics: 280,963,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC