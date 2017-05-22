Louisiana's $50 billion coastal maste...

Louisiana's $50 billion coastal master plan, $644 million annual plan OK'd by Senate

Wednesday May 17 Read more: NOLA.com

The latest version of Louisiana's $50 billion, 50-year coastal master plan , as well as the $644 million annual plan to fund its restoration and protection work next year, were approved Thursday by the Louisiana Senate. Sen. Dan "Blade" Morrish, R-Jennings, said the master plan will reduce risk for coastal communities, and that its restoration and hurricane protection projects will save more than enough money in avoided damages pay for its cost.

