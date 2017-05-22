Louisiana's $50 billion coastal master plan, $644 million annual plan OK'd by Senate
The latest version of Louisiana's $50 billion, 50-year coastal master plan , as well as the $644 million annual plan to fund its restoration and protection work next year, were approved Thursday by the Louisiana Senate. Sen. Dan "Blade" Morrish, R-Jennings, said the master plan will reduce risk for coastal communities, and that its restoration and hurricane protection projects will save more than enough money in avoided damages pay for its cost.
Houma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danny Verret
|1 hr
|know 2
|2
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|May 1
|Red_Forman
|5
|State of Louisiana Vs Smith
|Apr '17
|tRex
|1
|Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring
|Mar '17
|Molly
|1
|Luke Holt (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|A friend
|11
|Whos jay Paul dating?
|Feb '17
|Troy
|1
|East Street Alternative School
|Feb '17
|Charm
|1
