Louisiana inmates freed from paying child support under legislative bill

Tuesday May 9

Louisiana prisoners may not have to pay child support while they are incarcerated until legislation proposed in the 2017 lawmaking session. . The aim is encourage ex-inmates to find jobs upon release, although even the sponsor, Rep. Joe Marino III of Gretna, admitted: "It's not an easy bill" to support.

