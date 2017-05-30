House Republicans threaten to spike c...

House Republicans threaten to spike criminal justice bills after Democrats block construction budget

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: The Advocate

House Republicans threatened to spike six criminal justice reform bills on Thursday scheduled to receive votes, responding to a move by House Democrats the previous day to stall the state's construction budget. Two of the prison reform bills are sponsored by New Orleans Democrats Reps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Danny Verret May 22 know 2 2
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? May '17 Red_Forman 5
State of Louisiana Vs Smith Apr '17 tRex 1
Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring Mar '17 Molly 1
Luke Holt (Apr '11) Feb '17 A friend 11
Whos jay Paul dating? Feb '17 Troy 1
East Street Alternative School Feb '17 Charm 1
See all Houma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houma Forum Now

Houma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Houma, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,214 • Total comments across all topics: 281,497,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC