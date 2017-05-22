House Committee rejects bill to end the death penalty
The House Criminal Justice Committee rejects a proposal to that sought to end the death penalty in Louisiana. Speaking in favor of the bill was Bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Shelton Shelton Fabre, who says every human life is sacred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danny Verret
|6 hr
|know 2
|2
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|May 1
|Red_Forman
|5
|State of Louisiana Vs Smith
|Apr '17
|tRex
|1
|Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring
|Mar '17
|Molly
|1
|Luke Holt (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|A friend
|11
|Whos jay Paul dating?
|Feb '17
|Troy
|1
|East Street Alternative School
|Feb '17
|Charm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC