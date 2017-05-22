House Committee rejects bill to end t...

House Committee rejects bill to end the death penalty

Wednesday May 17

The House Criminal Justice Committee rejects a proposal to that sought to end the death penalty in Louisiana. Speaking in favor of the bill was Bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Shelton Shelton Fabre, who says every human life is sacred.

