Fifth Circuit Holds That Spearin-like Provision of Louisiana Civil...

Beginning in 2007, LaShip, LLC undertook the construction of a large shipbuilding facility in Houma, Louisiana , situated on its own private land as well as land owned by the Terrebonne Port Commission a subdivision of the Louisiana state government. In July 2008, LaShip accepted a bid from Hayward Baker, Inc. to complete the soil mixing and drill shaft work on the Project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.