Embattled Baton Rouge contractor Matthew Morris wants seized electronics returned

Prosecutors in Ascension Parish agreed Tuesday to drop a bid to revoke $635,000 bail for jailed Baton Rouge contractor Matthew J. Morris over allegations his behavior after his first arrest on Feb. 8 on contractor fraud allegations indicated he was a flight risk. Prosecutor Phil Maples told 23rd Judicial District Judge Jessie LeBlanc he was withdrawing the motion in light of Morris' plans to remove property liens that he had filed against many of his customers' homes and because bail set on other charges in other parishes would hold him in jail anyway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.