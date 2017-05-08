Edison Chouest, BP Extend GoM Partnership
Edison Chouest Offshore and its family of companies has reached a 30-month alliance agreement with BP, the largest energy investor in deepwater Gulf of Mexico over the past decade. Chouest and BP have enjoyed a business alliance for over eight years, and the new alliance will continue to include Chouest affiliates ECO , C-Port and C-Logistics .
