Dr. Terry L. Jones: Louisiana's wild men

Dr. Terry L. Jones: Louisiana's wild men

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: Concordia Sentinel

For whatever reason, reports of feral humans were somewhat common in the 19th century. Last month's column focused on the Wild Girl of Catahoula, but it turns out that she was not the only mysterious person roaming through the woods at the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concordia Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Danny Verret May 22 know 2 2
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? May '17 Red_Forman 5
State of Louisiana Vs Smith Apr '17 tRex 1
Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring Mar '17 Molly 1
Luke Holt (Apr '11) Feb '17 A friend 11
Whos jay Paul dating? Feb '17 Troy 1
East Street Alternative School Feb '17 Charm 1
See all Houma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houma Forum Now

Houma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Houma, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,362 • Total comments across all topics: 281,466,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC