Contractor now faces bank fraud, other count in Terrebonne Parish
Sheriff's deputies in Terrebonne Parish want jailed Baton Rouge contractor Matthew Morris on a new bank fraud and another bank-related count after they unraveled some of his financial activities in that parish. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Jerry Larpenter said Friday in a statement that the counts follow a two-month investigation into a $250,000 line of credit that Morris took out in October from South Louisiana Bank of Houma, months before his first arrest in Ascension Parish in February.
Houma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|May 1
|Red_Forman
|5
|State of Louisiana Vs Smith
|Apr 11
|tRex
|1
|Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring
|Mar '17
|Molly
|1
|Luke Holt (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|A friend
|11
|Whos jay Paul dating?
|Feb '17
|Troy
|1
|East Street Alternative School
|Feb '17
|Charm
|1
|Sightings - Unidentified
|Dec '16
|SunPilot
|1
