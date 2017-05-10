Contractor now faces bank fraud, other count in Terrebonne Parish

Sheriff's deputies in Terrebonne Parish want jailed Baton Rouge contractor Matthew Morris on a new bank fraud and another bank-related count after they unraveled some of his financial activities in that parish. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Jerry Larpenter said Friday in a statement that the counts follow a two-month investigation into a $250,000 line of credit that Morris took out in October from South Louisiana Bank of Houma, months before his first arrest in Ascension Parish in February.

