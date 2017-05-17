As one legislator tears up, Senate co...

As one legislator tears up, Senate committee OKs Louisiana coastal master plan

Thursday May 11

This chart shows how the state plans to spend $50 billion on coastal restoration and hurricane protection projects over 50 years. With one legislator tearing up, a Louisiana Senate committee on Thursday approved the state's $50 billion, 50-year master plan for coastal restoration and hurricane protection .

