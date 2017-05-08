After Son's Ashes Discovered in Louisiana Trash Can, Cremains Returned to Kent County Mother
A woman from Kent County whose son died in 2003 was recently given a box containing some of his ashes after a man from southern Louisiana discovered the container in a trash can in the Bayou state several weeks ago. Ellen Stubbs, 85, of the Frederica area, said she received a call telling her the box containing the ashes of her son, Ralph Kline, was discovered in a trash can near a thrift store in the area of Houma, Louisiana.
