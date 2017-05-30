$50 billion coastal master plan update moves to House floor
The House Committee on Transportation, Highways and Public Works moved without dissent on Monday to report the 2017 update of the coastal Master Plan to the House floor. It also unanimously recommended moving an accompanying fiscal year 2018 annual plan, which acts as the master plan budget, to the House Committee on Natural Resources and Environment for review.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Houma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danny Verret
|May 22
|know 2
|2
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|May '17
|Red_Forman
|5
|State of Louisiana Vs Smith
|Apr '17
|tRex
|1
|Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring
|Mar '17
|Molly
|1
|Luke Holt (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|A friend
|11
|Whos jay Paul dating?
|Feb '17
|Troy
|1
|East Street Alternative School
|Feb '17
|Charm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC