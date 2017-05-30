$50 billion coastal master plan updat...

$50 billion coastal master plan update moves to House floor

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: NOLA.com

The House Committee on Transportation, Highways and Public Works moved without dissent on Monday to report the 2017 update of the coastal Master Plan to the House floor. It also unanimously recommended moving an accompanying fiscal year 2018 annual plan, which acts as the master plan budget, to the House Committee on Natural Resources and Environment for review.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Danny Verret May 22 know 2 2
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? May '17 Red_Forman 5
State of Louisiana Vs Smith Apr '17 tRex 1
Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring Mar '17 Molly 1
Luke Holt (Apr '11) Feb '17 A friend 11
Whos jay Paul dating? Feb '17 Troy 1
East Street Alternative School Feb '17 Charm 1
See all Houma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houma Forum Now

Houma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Al Franken
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Houma, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,733 • Total comments across all topics: 281,445,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC