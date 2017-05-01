UL-Lafayette RB Elijah McGuire drafte...

UL-Lafayette RB Elijah McGuire drafted by New York Jets

Saturday Apr 29 Read more: NOLA.com

Elijah McGuire was a high school quarterback and a four-year starter at running by for ULL. Louisiana-Lafayette running back Elijah McGuire was picked by the New York Jets in the sixth round at the NFL Draft Saturday.

