St. Tammany levee board could impose 5-mill tax without voter OK under pending bill

Wednesday Apr 12

Members of the St. Tammany Parish Levee, Drainage and Conservation District board of commissioners meet for the first time Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2014. (Robert Rhoden, NOLA.com The new St. Tammany Parish Levee, Drainage and Conservation District, and other Louisiana levee districts created after 2006, would be allowed to charge a property tax of as much as 5 mills without seeking voter approval, under a bill pending in the Legislature.

