Raise $500,000 cap on Louisiana medic...

Raise $500,000 cap on Louisiana medical malpractice damages? Not so fast, legislators say

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: NOLA.com

A pair of bills to increase the $500,000 cap on economic damages in Louisiana medical malpractice cases prompted the House Civil Law and Procedure Committee on Thursday to seek an "all-encompassing look" at the state's laws governing malpractice. That puts both measures on hold for the Legislature's 2017 regular session .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
State of Louisiana Vs Smith Apr 11 tRex 1
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? Mar 21 ohhhya 4
Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring Mar '17 Molly 1
Luke Holt (Apr '11) Feb '17 A friend 11
Whos jay Paul dating? Feb '17 Troy 1
East Street Alternative School Feb '17 Charm 1
Sightings - Unidentified Dec '16 SunPilot 1
See all Houma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houma Forum Now

Houma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Houma, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,824 • Total comments across all topics: 280,411,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC