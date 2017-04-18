Raise $500,000 cap on Louisiana medical malpractice damages? Not so fast, legislators say
A pair of bills to increase the $500,000 cap on economic damages in Louisiana medical malpractice cases prompted the House Civil Law and Procedure Committee on Thursday to seek an "all-encompassing look" at the state's laws governing malpractice. That puts both measures on hold for the Legislature's 2017 regular session .
