Police: Motorcyclist's leg severed in Mississippi crash
News outlets report the 30-year-old man, from Houma, Louisiana, was seriously injured in the crash Sunday on U.S. 90. Ocean Springs Police Department spokesman Capt. William Jackson says a Ford 150 was going westbound in the right lane when a motorcyclist driving a Harley Davidson tried to pass the truck on the right side.
