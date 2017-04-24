Police: Motorcyclist's leg severed in...

Police: Motorcyclist's leg severed in Mississippi crash

Tuesday Apr 25

News outlets report the 30-year-old man, from Houma, Louisiana, was seriously injured in the crash Sunday on U.S. 90. Ocean Springs Police Department spokesman Capt. William Jackson says a Ford 150 was going westbound in the right lane when a motorcyclist driving a Harley Davidson tried to pass the truck on the right side.

