New projects along central, western coast added to master plan
The green line indicates where researchers would study the potential to build marsh creation projects, possibly using sediment dredged from the Mississippi or Atchafalaya rivers and moved by pipeline to create new wetlands. The revised 2017 coastal master plan includes $90.6 million for the study.
