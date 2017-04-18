New projects along central, western c...

New projects along central, western coast added to master plan

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: NOLA.com

The green line indicates where researchers would study the potential to build marsh creation projects, possibly using sediment dredged from the Mississippi or Atchafalaya rivers and moved by pipeline to create new wetlands. The revised 2017 coastal master plan includes $90.6 million for the study.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
State of Louisiana Vs Smith Apr 11 tRex 1
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? Mar 21 ohhhya 4
Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring Mar '17 Molly 1
Luke Holt (Apr '11) Feb '17 A friend 11
Whos jay Paul dating? Feb '17 Troy 1
East Street Alternative School Feb '17 Charm 1
Sightings - Unidentified Dec '16 SunPilot 1
See all Houma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houma Forum Now

Houma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Houma, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,124 • Total comments across all topics: 280,458,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC