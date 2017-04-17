Mixed Ensemble at LSMSA wins district sweepstakes trophy

The mixed ensemble at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches won the district sweepstakes trophy after competing in the Louisiana Music Educators Association District II large ensemble assessment in March. Ensemble director Al Benner, front left, joins members, front row from left, Shona McCullough, Kathy Barrios, Bethany Jenkins, Genesis Lambert, Emma Shupe, Sarah Green, Veronica Jimenez, Elyse Duplantier and Carrie Thomas; and second row, Ian Sager, Daniel Metzger, Garett Byrne, Jonas Truax, Julian Hunter, Marcos Cecchini, Juan Cecchini, Christian Hairr, Clara Kolterman and Abby Pace.

