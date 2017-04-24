March report on jobs in Louisiana released
Louisiana's not-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged in March at 5.4 percent, as the state's civilian labor force gained 20,562 jobs over the month, according to federal data released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. In February, the state's not-seasonally-adjusted rate was 5.4 percent.
