Legislators seek to shed Louisiana's distinction as 'sales tax capital of America'
Lawmakers are pushing bills aimed at helping Louisiana lower its sales tax rate, which the Tax Foundation has found to be the highest in America-9.98% when combining the average local and state rates. The USA Today Network of Louisiana reports House Bill 562, filed by Democratic state Rep. Katrina Jackson of Monroe and endorsed by Gov. John Bel Edwards, would broaden the base on the 4 cent state sales tax.
