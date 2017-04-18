Legislators seek to shed Louisiana's ...

Legislators seek to shed Louisiana's distinction as 'sales tax capital of America'

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

Lawmakers are pushing bills aimed at helping Louisiana lower its sales tax rate, which the Tax Foundation has found to be the highest in America-9.98% when combining the average local and state rates. The USA Today Network of Louisiana reports House Bill 562, filed by Democratic state Rep. Katrina Jackson of Monroe and endorsed by Gov. John Bel Edwards, would broaden the base on the 4 cent state sales tax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
State of Louisiana Vs Smith Apr 11 tRex 1
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? Mar 21 ohhhya 4
Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring Mar '17 Molly 1
Luke Holt (Apr '11) Feb '17 A friend 11
Whos jay Paul dating? Feb '17 Troy 1
East Street Alternative School Feb '17 Charm 1
Sightings - Unidentified Dec '16 SunPilot 1
See all Houma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houma Forum Now

Houma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Houma, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,019 • Total comments across all topics: 280,405,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC