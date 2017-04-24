Houma man wins $1.4M Louisiana Lotto jackpot
The Louisiana Lottery, in a news release Tuesday, said 52-year-old Robert Liebkemann Jr. matched all six numbers drawn for the April 19 Louisiana Lotto game. The winning numbers were: 19, 24, 30, 32, 33 and 35. Officials say Liebkemann checked his ticket at about 4 a.m. after hearing a winner was purchased in his area and "almost had a heart attack" after finding out he had won $1,499,022.
