Houma man wins $1.4M Louisiana Lotto ...

Houma man wins $1.4M Louisiana Lotto jackpot

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

The Louisiana Lottery, in a news release Tuesday, said 52-year-old Robert Liebkemann Jr. matched all six numbers drawn for the April 19 Louisiana Lotto game. The winning numbers were: 19, 24, 30, 32, 33 and 35. Officials say Liebkemann checked his ticket at about 4 a.m. after hearing a winner was purchased in his area and "almost had a heart attack" after finding out he had won $1,499,022.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
State of Louisiana Vs Smith Apr 11 tRex 1
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? Mar '17 ohhhya 4
Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring Mar '17 Molly 1
Luke Holt (Apr '11) Feb '17 A friend 11
Whos jay Paul dating? Feb '17 Troy 1
East Street Alternative School Feb '17 Charm 1
Sightings - Unidentified Dec '16 SunPilot 1
See all Houma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houma Forum Now

Houma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Houma, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,387 • Total comments across all topics: 280,652,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC