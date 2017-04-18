Cops: Drunk driver kills pedestrian in Terrebonne
State police say a drunk man faces charges today in Terrebonne parish, after he veered off the road and ran over a man. "62-year-old Albert Williams Jr. of Montegut was traveling south on LA 24 and drove onto the southbound shoulder, striking a pedestrian," Trooper Brooks David said in a news release.
