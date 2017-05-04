Cajuns RB Maguire taken by Jets

Saturday Apr 29

The former Ragin' Cajun running back was picked on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, taken 188th overall by the New York Jets. The Houma, La., native was considered one of the top senior running backs in the 2017 NFL Draft class.

