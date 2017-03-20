Tom's Cookbook Library: Discovering a skinny twist to Cajun food
Registered dietitian and cookbook author Shelly Marie Redmond was born in Houma, La., and sings the praises of her family's Cajun heritage. In “Skinny Louisiana ... in the Kitchen” , Redmond advises fans of jambalaya, grilled shrimp and other celebrated foods to take heart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|Mar 21
|ohhhya
|4
|Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring
|Mar 7
|Molly
|1
|Luke Holt (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|A friend
|11
|Whos jay Paul dating?
|Feb '17
|Troy
|1
|East Street Alternative School
|Feb '17
|Charm
|1
|Sightings - Unidentified
|Dec '16
|SunPilot
|1
|Power restored in Houma after Â‘marine vesselÂ’ p...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC