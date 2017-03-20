Tom's Cookbook Library: Discovering a...

Tom's Cookbook Library: Discovering a skinny twist to Cajun food

Tuesday Mar 21

Registered dietitian and cookbook author Shelly Marie Redmond was born in Houma, La., and sings the praises of her family's Cajun heritage. In “Skinny Louisiana ... in the Kitchen” , Redmond advises fans of jambalaya, grilled shrimp and other celebrated foods to take heart.

