Survey Finds Optimism Grows With Age

Survey Finds Optimism Grows With Age

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Voice of America

Seniors enjoy a Mardi Gras parade after they helped build a park in Houma, La. A new survey suggests pessimistic feelings held by people earlier in life take an optimistic turn as they move toward old age.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? Mar 21 ohhhya 4
Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring Mar 7 Molly 1
Luke Holt (Apr '11) Feb '17 A friend 11
Whos jay Paul dating? Feb '17 Troy 1
East Street Alternative School Feb '17 Charm 1
Sightings - Unidentified Dec '16 SunPilot 1
Power restored in Houma after ‘marine vessel’ p... Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all Houma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houma Forum Now

Houma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Houma, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,195 • Total comments across all topics: 280,074,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC