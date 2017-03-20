StayLocal presents Shopkeeper Stories...

StayLocal presents Shopkeeper Stories: All are welcome at Dance Quarter

Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Uptown Messenger

Dance Quarter was founded by 3-time World Swing Dance Champion Nathalie Gomes. The multi-use space, which is also available for events, is nestled within a historic firehouse located just off Louisiana Avenue.

