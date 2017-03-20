StayLocal presents Shopkeeper Stories: All are welcome at Dance Quarter
Dance Quarter was founded by 3-time World Swing Dance Champion Nathalie Gomes. The multi-use space, which is also available for events, is nestled within a historic firehouse located just off Louisiana Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Uptown Messenger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|Mar 18
|Riskie17
|3
|Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring
|Mar 7
|Molly
|1
|Luke Holt (Apr '11)
|Feb 23
|A friend
|11
|Whos jay Paul dating?
|Feb 19
|Troy
|1
|East Street Alternative School
|Feb '17
|Charm
|1
|Sightings - Unidentified
|Dec '16
|SunPilot
|1
|Power restored in Houma after ‘marine vessel’ p...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC