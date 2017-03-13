Scared South: 'Ghost Brothers' return to Louisiana searching out spirits at old sawmill
TV's 'Ghost Brothers,' from left, Marcus Harvey, Juwan Mass and Dalen Spratt, reenact some of the atrocities that happened to workers at the Longleaf Sawmill on the next episode of the show. , left, meets with 'Ghost Brothers' Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey before they begin their probe of the Longleaf Sawmill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Houma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|6 hr
|Riskie17
|3
|Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring
|Mar 7
|Molly
|1
|Mandy Hebert
|Feb 24
|DavidKy
|9
|Luke Holt (Apr '11)
|Feb 23
|A friend
|11
|Whos jay Paul dating?
|Feb 19
|Troy
|1
|East Street Alternative School
|Feb 16
|Charm
|1
|Sightings - Unidentified
|Dec '16
|SunPilot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC