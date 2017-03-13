Nathan Richard named chef at Cavan

Nathan Richard named chef at Cavan

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: Best of New Orleans

Chef Nathan Richard, who previously Headed the kitchen at French Quarter bistro Kingfish, will take over as executive chef at Cavan . The announcement was made March 7 in a statement from restaurant group LeBlanc + Smith , which also owns French Quarter restaurants Sylvain and Meauxbar, and the Lower Garden District whiskey haunt Barrel Proof.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? 3 hr Riskie17 3
Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring Mar 7 Molly 1
Mandy Hebert Feb 24 DavidKy 9
Luke Holt (Apr '11) Feb 23 A friend 11
Whos jay Paul dating? Feb 19 Troy 1
East Street Alternative School Feb 16 Charm 1
Sightings - Unidentified Dec '16 SunPilot 1
See all Houma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houma Forum Now

Houma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Houma, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,327 • Total comments across all topics: 279,640,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC