Nathan Richard named chef at Cavan

Read more: Best of New Orleans

Chef Nathan Richard, who previously Headed the kitchen at French Quarter bistro Kingfish, will take over as executive chef at Cavan . The announcement was made March 7 in a statement from restaurant group LeBlanc + Smith , which also owns French Quarter restaurants Sylvain and Meauxbar, and the Lower Garden District whiskey haunt Barrel Proof.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.