Nathan Richard named chef at Cavan
Chef Nathan Richard, who previously Headed the kitchen at French Quarter bistro Kingfish, will take over as executive chef at Cavan . The announcement was made March 7 in a statement from restaurant group LeBlanc + Smith , which also owns French Quarter restaurants Sylvain and Meauxbar, and the Lower Garden District whiskey haunt Barrel Proof.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.
Add your comments below
Houma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|3 hr
|Riskie17
|3
|Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring
|Mar 7
|Molly
|1
|Mandy Hebert
|Feb 24
|DavidKy
|9
|Luke Holt (Apr '11)
|Feb 23
|A friend
|11
|Whos jay Paul dating?
|Feb 19
|Troy
|1
|East Street Alternative School
|Feb 16
|Charm
|1
|Sightings - Unidentified
|Dec '16
|SunPilot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC