LSP investigating two fatal crashes in Terrebonne Parish

An initial investigation revealed that 31-year-old Britt Domangue of Houma was driving his 2011 Ford Ranger southbound on Coteau Rd. when for unknown reasons he ran off of the right side of the roadway and struck a bridge guardrail. Domangue then reentered the roadway, crossed the centerline and was struck by a 2010 Honda Element traveling northbound.

