Louisiana House members begin budget ...

Louisiana House members begin budget talks with eye on cuts

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: The Advocate

Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, asks questions as the House Appropriations Committee opened its budget hearings at the state Capitol on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in Baton Rouge. Representatives Jerome "Zee" Zeringue, R-Houma, left, and Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, listen to testimony as the House Appropriations Committee opened its budget hearings on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at the state Capitol in Baton Rouge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
State of Louisiana Vs Smith Tue tRex 1
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? Mar 21 ohhhya 4
Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring Mar '17 Molly 1
Luke Holt (Apr '11) Feb '17 A friend 11
Whos jay Paul dating? Feb '17 Troy 1
East Street Alternative School Feb '17 Charm 1
Sightings - Unidentified Dec '16 SunPilot 1
See all Houma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houma Forum Now

Houma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Houma, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,335 • Total comments across all topics: 280,242,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC