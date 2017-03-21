La. native saves unconscious veteran ...

La. native saves unconscious veteran in flight

Saturday Mar 18

A Houma, La., native made national news last week after he assisted in the resuscitation of a retired Air Force pilot during a flight from Atlanta to Houston. Dr. Jefferey Aycock, who was born and lived in Houma until he joined the Army at age 18, was one of nearly two dozen doctors on the flight returning from medical conferences in Atlanta, and said it was during the descent that he heard a commotion to his left.

