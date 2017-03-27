Job fair in Houma set for Thursday
The Louisiana Workforce Commission is proud to partner with the Urban League of Louisiana to host the Terrebonne-Lafourche Parish Job Fair. On Thursday, March 23, 2017, more than 40 industrial employers will be on hand seeking qualified workers for their open positions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|Mar 21
|ohhhya
|4
|Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring
|Mar 7
|Molly
|1
|Luke Holt (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|A friend
|11
|Whos jay Paul dating?
|Feb '17
|Troy
|1
|East Street Alternative School
|Feb '17
|Charm
|1
|Sightings - Unidentified
|Dec '16
|SunPilot
|1
|Power restored in Houma after ‘marine vessel’ p...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC