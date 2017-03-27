Job fair in Houma set for Thursday

Job fair in Houma set for Thursday

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

The Louisiana Workforce Commission is proud to partner with the Urban League of Louisiana to host the Terrebonne-Lafourche Parish Job Fair. On Thursday, March 23, 2017, more than 40 industrial employers will be on hand seeking qualified workers for their open positions.

