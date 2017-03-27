Investor sells Bluebonnet strip cente...

Investor sells Bluebonnet strip center and store for $1.5M

Less than a year and half after a Houma-based investor purchased a small retail center and neighboring store on Bluebonnet Boulevard for roughly $1.4 million , the properties have been sold for nearly $1.5 million In a deal that closed Wednesday, DCM Investments LLC, represented by Frank McNabb, sold the properties at 8645 and 8655 Bluebonnet Blvd.-located between Perkins and Highland roads-to Elom Investments LLC, represented by members Michael Marist Bourg and Angele D. Bourg. Ransom Pipes of Maestri-Murrell Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer, and Scot Guidry of Mike Falgoust & Associates LLC represented the seller.

