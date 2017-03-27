Investor sells Bluebonnet strip center and store for $1.5M
Less than a year and half after a Houma-based investor purchased a small retail center and neighboring store on Bluebonnet Boulevard for roughly $1.4 million , the properties have been sold for nearly $1.5 million In a deal that closed Wednesday, DCM Investments LLC, represented by Frank McNabb, sold the properties at 8645 and 8655 Bluebonnet Blvd.-located between Perkins and Highland roads-to Elom Investments LLC, represented by members Michael Marist Bourg and Angele D. Bourg. Ransom Pipes of Maestri-Murrell Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer, and Scot Guidry of Mike Falgoust & Associates LLC represented the seller.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Add your comments below
Houma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|Mar 21
|ohhhya
|4
|Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring
|Mar 7
|Molly
|1
|Luke Holt (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|A friend
|11
|Whos jay Paul dating?
|Feb '17
|Troy
|1
|East Street Alternative School
|Feb '17
|Charm
|1
|Sightings - Unidentified
|Dec '16
|SunPilot
|1
|Power restored in Houma after ‘marine vessel’ p...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC