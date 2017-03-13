Governor rallies support for equal pa...

Governor rallies support for equal pay legislation

Friday Mar 10 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Governor John Bel Edwards called on lawmakers to pass legislation aimed at closing the pay gap between men and women during a summit Friday in Baton Rouge. Addressing a crowd of about 300 people, most of them women, Edwards said that in Louisiana, on average, a woman makes just 66 cents for every dollar a man makes.

