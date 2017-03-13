Governor rallies support for equal pay legislation
Governor John Bel Edwards called on lawmakers to pass legislation aimed at closing the pay gap between men and women during a summit Friday in Baton Rouge. Addressing a crowd of about 300 people, most of them women, Edwards said that in Louisiana, on average, a woman makes just 66 cents for every dollar a man makes.
Houma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring
|Mar 7
|Molly
|1
|Mandy Hebert
|Feb 24
|DavidKy
|9
|Luke Holt (Apr '11)
|Feb 23
|A friend
|11
|Whos jay Paul dating?
|Feb 19
|Troy
|1
|East Street Alternative School
|Feb 16
|Charm
|1
|Sightings - Unidentified
|Dec '16
|SunPilot
|1
|Power restored in Houma after Â‘marine vesselÂ’ p...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
