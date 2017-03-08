Gov. Edwards to Trump: speed review of 5 restoration projects
Schematic early design look at the proposed Mid-Breton Sediment Diversion, which would funnel up to 35,000 cubic feet per second of sediment and water from the Mississippi River into Breton Sound near Wills Point in Plaquemines Parish during high river periods. Gov. John Bel Edwards wants President Donald Trump to include the project on a list of infrastructure projects the new administration is considering for fast-track permitting status.
