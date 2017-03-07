Chef Nathan Richard to helm kitchen at Cavan
Chef Nathan Richard, who previously helmed the kitchen at French Quarter bistro Kingfish, will take over as executive chef at Cavan 509-7655). The announcement was made Tuesday in a statement from restaurant group LeBlanc + Smith, who own Cavan, French Quarter restaurants Sylvain and Meauxbar, and the Lower Garden District whiskey haunt Barrel Proof.
