Brewsday Tuesday: Spigots Brew Pub is now open in Houma

Louisiana's 29th brewery, Spigots Brew Pub , opened in downtown Houma in mid-February. Co-founders Jacob Aucoin and Knickolas Turner began construction of their 10,000-square-foot brewpub last year and sponsored the 2016 Bayou Beer Festival in November.

