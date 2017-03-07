Brewsday Tuesday: Spigots Brew Pub is now open in Houma
Louisiana's 29th brewery, Spigots Brew Pub , opened in downtown Houma in mid-February. Co-founders Jacob Aucoin and Knickolas Turner began construction of their 10,000-square-foot brewpub last year and sponsored the 2016 Bayou Beer Festival in November.
