Beer buzz: Spigots Brew Pub opens, pl...

Beer buzz: Spigots Brew Pub opens, plus more Louisiana beer news

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Best of New Orleans

Spigots Brew Pub became Louisiana's 29th brewery when it opened in downtown Houma in February. Co-founders Jacob Aucoin and Knickolas Turner began construction of their 10,000-square-foot brewpub last year and sponsored the 2016 Bayou Beer Festival in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring Mar 7 Molly 1
Mandy Hebert Feb 24 DavidKy 9
Luke Holt (Apr '11) Feb 23 A friend 11
Whos jay Paul dating? Feb 19 Troy 1
East Street Alternative School Feb 16 Charm 1
Sightings - Unidentified Dec '16 SunPilot 1
Power restored in Houma after Â‘marine vesselÂ’ p... Nov '16 openmind693 1
See all Houma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houma Forum Now

Houma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Houma, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,158 • Total comments across all topics: 279,544,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC