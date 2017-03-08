8 Louisiana community colleges to see oversight changes
A student learns to weld at the South Central Louisiana Technical College in Reserve. That college is struggling financially, and the Reserve campus will become part of River Parishes Community College, which is going strong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring
|Mar 7
|Molly
|1
|Mandy Hebert
|Feb 24
|DavidKy
|9
|Luke Holt (Apr '11)
|Feb 23
|A friend
|11
|Whos jay Paul dating?
|Feb 19
|Troy
|1
|East Street Alternative School
|Feb 16
|Charm
|1
|Sightings - Unidentified
|Dec '16
|SunPilot
|1
|Power restored in Houma after Â‘marine vesselÂ’ p...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC