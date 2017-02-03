Short Final
Years ago, new GPS approaches were commissioned at Houma, LA and the FAA King Air was flight checking them ...Tower: 'Report... Proposed San Francisco Class B airspace changes would enable lower-angle descents into SFO optimized for the higher glide ratios of... In the Flytenow case, the FAA applied old thinking that doesn't work in a world where technology moves at the speed of heat. They've moldered on my office shelf, unused, for more than a decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AVweb.
Add your comments below
Houma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sightings - Unidentified
|Dec '16
|SunPilot
|1
|Power restored in Houma after Â‘marine vesselÂ’ p...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Mandy Hebert
|Oct '16
|Old Friend
|3
|It works if you work it
|Oct '16
|Clean_n_serene
|1
|Trashy Ashley Chassion (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|river walker
|2
|joey domangue (May '16)
|May '16
|Lee
|2
|Local hunters make Swamp People' debut (Apr '11)
|May '16
|Swamp People Memo...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Houma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC