LSMSA students to participate in Honor Band clinics

Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts students participating in the Cavalier Band at the Louisiana Music Educators Association District Honor Band on Feb. 3-4 include, first row from left, Veronica Jimenez, Sarah Green, Julian Hunter, Abby Pace and Emma Shupe; and second row, Christian Hairr, Marcos Cecchini, Juan Cecchini, Jonas Truax and Garett Byrne. Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts students participating in the Lafitte Band at the Louisiana Music Educators Association District Honor Band on Feb. 3-4 include, Carrie Thomas, left, and Clara Kolterman.

