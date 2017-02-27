LSMSA students to participate in Honor Band clinics
Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts students participating in the Cavalier Band at the Louisiana Music Educators Association District Honor Band on Feb. 3-4 include, first row from left, Veronica Jimenez, Sarah Green, Julian Hunter, Abby Pace and Emma Shupe; and second row, Christian Hairr, Marcos Cecchini, Juan Cecchini, Jonas Truax and Garett Byrne. Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts students participating in the Lafitte Band at the Louisiana Music Educators Association District Honor Band on Feb. 3-4 include, Carrie Thomas, left, and Clara Kolterman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Houma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mandy Hebert
|Feb 24
|DavidKy
|9
|Luke Holt (Apr '11)
|Feb 23
|A friend
|11
|Whos jay Paul dating?
|Feb 19
|Troy
|1
|East Street Alternative School
|Feb 16
|Charm
|1
|Sightings - Unidentified
|Dec '16
|SunPilot
|1
|Power restored in Houma after Â‘marine vesselÂ’ p...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|It works if you work it
|Oct '16
|Clean_n_serene
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC