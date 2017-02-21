LPSO: Woman arrested, 133 cats euthanized after recovery from Chauvin meth lab

A recent investigation into a meth lab resulted in an additional arrest aggravated animal cruelty, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre. Sandy Chauvin, 60, of Houma, was arrested this week as a result of an investigation which initially included the arrest of her sons, 35-year-old Nicholas and 43-year-old Christian Chauvin.

