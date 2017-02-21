LPSO: Woman arrested, 133 cats euthanized after recovery from Chauvin meth lab
A recent investigation into a meth lab resulted in an additional arrest aggravated animal cruelty, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre. Sandy Chauvin, 60, of Houma, was arrested this week as a result of an investigation which initially included the arrest of her sons, 35-year-old Nicholas and 43-year-old Christian Chauvin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Houma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mandy Hebert
|6 hr
|Richard1366
|6
|Luke Holt (Apr '11)
|18 hr
|A friend
|11
|Whos jay Paul dating?
|Feb 19
|Troy
|1
|East Street Alternative School
|Feb 16
|Charm
|1
|Sightings - Unidentified
|Dec '16
|SunPilot
|1
|Power restored in Houma after Â‘marine vesselÂ’ p...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|It works if you work it
|Oct '16
|Clean_n_serene
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC