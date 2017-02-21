LPSO: Woman arrested, 133 cats euthan...

LPSO: Woman arrested, 133 cats euthanized after recovery from Chauvin meth lab

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A recent investigation into a meth lab resulted in an additional arrest aggravated animal cruelty, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre. Sandy Chauvin, 60, of Houma, was arrested this week as a result of an investigation which initially included the arrest of her sons, 35-year-old Nicholas and 43-year-old Christian Chauvin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mandy Hebert 6 hr Richard1366 6
Luke Holt (Apr '11) 18 hr A friend 11
Whos jay Paul dating? Feb 19 Troy 1
East Street Alternative School Feb 16 Charm 1
Sightings - Unidentified Dec '16 SunPilot 1
Power restored in Houma after Â‘marine vesselÂ’ p... Nov '16 openmind693 1
It works if you work it Oct '16 Clean_n_serene 1
See all Houma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houma Forum Now

Houma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Houma, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,335 • Total comments across all topics: 279,109,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC