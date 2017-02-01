Company plans $800 million LNG plant at Port Fourchon
Energy World USA is planning to construct an $800 million liquefied natural gas plant and export terminal at Port Fourchon in Lafourche Parish, The Greater Lafourche Port Commission says. reports, Energy World USA, one of the port's tenants, says the plant will eventually produce up to 2 million tons of LNG per year for export.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Add your comments below
Houma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sightings - Unidentified
|Dec '16
|SunPilot
|1
|Power restored in Houma after Â‘marine vesselÂ’ p...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Mandy Hebert
|Oct '16
|Old Friend
|3
|It works if you work it
|Oct '16
|Clean_n_serene
|1
|Trashy Ashley Chassion (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|river walker
|2
|joey domangue (May '16)
|May '16
|Lee
|2
|Local hunters make Swamp People' debut (Apr '11)
|May '16
|Swamp People Memo...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Houma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC