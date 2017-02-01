Company plans $800 million LNG plant ...

Company plans $800 million LNG plant at Port Fourchon

Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

Energy World USA is planning to construct an $800 million liquefied natural gas plant and export terminal at Port Fourchon in Lafourche Parish, The Greater Lafourche Port Commission says. reports, Energy World USA, one of the port's tenants, says the plant will eventually produce up to 2 million tons of LNG per year for export.

