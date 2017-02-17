Automation replacing more Lafourche, Terrebonne oil industry jobs
The oil bust that started in mid-2014 has cost Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes more than 12,000 jobs, and "There is a real concern," says Gifford Briggs, Louisiana Oil and Gas Association acting president. "We continue to improve in technology, and we continue to need fewer rigs, which means we need fewer people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Add your comments below
Houma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mandy Hebert
|13 hr
|Frannie Nicole
|4
|Whos jay Paul dating?
|Sun
|Troy
|1
|East Street Alternative School
|Feb 16
|Charm
|1
|Sightings - Unidentified
|Dec '16
|SunPilot
|1
|Power restored in Houma after Â‘marine vesselÂ’ p...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|It works if you work it
|Oct '16
|Clean_n_serene
|1
|Trashy Ashley Chassion (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|river walker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Houma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC