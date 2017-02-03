'225': The Watermark Hotel brings Bat...

'225': The Watermark Hotel brings Baton Rouge's past to life

For a city often asking questions of its own cultural identity, The Watermark in downtown Baton Rouge offers a new way to contemplate the answers, Constructed in a Greek Revival style in 1925, the 12-story building was the city's first skyscraper and home to Louisiana National Bank. By 1970, it had been sold and converted into the State Office Building for the Louisiana Board of Regents and other higher education departments.

